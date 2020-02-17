Driver of SUV hit sedan before plowing into construction zone, killing worker

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities are releasing new details about what led to a South Florida driver crashing into a construction zone along I-95, killing a man.

The incident happened Sunday at approximately 2:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the busy interstate, near the exit to Northwest 62nd street.

According to authorities, a black Toyota Sequoia SUV struck a White Toyota Camry from behind before barreling into an area under construction. The SUV then hit a construction vehicle, which pinned a construction worker against a pickup truck.

Construction worker killed in crash on I-95 in Miami-Dade

That worker has been identified as 64-year-old Curtis Haeberlin. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Traffic was backed up for hours on Sunday while police continued to investigate the deadly wreck.

Authorities said charges are pending against the driver of the Sequoia, identified as 30-year-old Zeeshan Anwar.