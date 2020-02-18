1 killed, 1 wounded in Lauderhill home invasion that led to shooting

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – One man was killed and another injured in a home-invasion robbery that led to a shooting in Lauderhill, police said.

The home invasion occurred early Tuesday in a first-floor apartment on Northwest 18th Street near Northwest 52nd Avenue.

Lauderhill police Lt. Michael Santiago said a group of people were gathered at the apartment when several men forced their way inside and demanded several items.

Santiago said the robbery then led to a shooting. He said one man was shot in the upper thigh, ran outside and flagged down a police officer who was in the area.

That victim was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, but he was expected to survive.

When officers got to the apartment, they found the surviving victim’s roommate shot to death near the doorway.

Santiago said the intruders had already fled.

“The detectives are basically peeling the onion right now, trying to determine exactly what happened, who was in the apartment, what led up to the actual shooting, and if there’s any legitimacy to the fact that somebody busted in or not,” Santiago said.