Car reportedly falls off Fisher Island Ferry into water

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews and the U.S. Coast Guard responded Tuesday afternoon to reports of a car that fell off the Fisher Island Ferry into the water.

Sky 10 was above the scene at 5:30 p.m. as the Fisher Island Ferry was near the rescue boats.

Local 10 News was told two women were inside the vehicle, but authorities have not confirmed how many people were inside the vehicle.

The Fisher Island Ferry is used to transport residents of the private island community and their guests to and from the mainland.

