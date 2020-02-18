Former South Florida police officer accused of fatally shooting man outside bar

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – A former South Florida police officer is accused of fatally shooting a man outside a bar.

Jason Gilbert, 42, was arrested Sunday on a charge of first-degree murder.

According to a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrest affidavit, Gilbert was a former Riviera Beach police officer.

The fatal shooting occurred about 3:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Blue Boar Tavern near West Palm Beach.

According to the affidavit, Gilbert and the victim had gotten into an argument at the bar.

Gilbert told investigators he was at the bar with his girlfriend to get some chicken wings when he approached the bar to check on the status of his order. That's when the victim got upset how close Gilbert was to him, leading to a verbal altercation.

After his girlfriend convinced him to leave the bar, Gilbert saw the victim arguing with a woman, so he grabbed his gun from his vehicle and confronted the victim, firing two shots at his feet, Gilbert said.

When that didn't deter the victim, Gilbert fired several more shots at the victim, but he didn't realize the man had been shot he read about it later in the day, Gilbert claimed.

Investigators said Gilbert never mentioned being in fear for his life.

A judge denied bond for Gilbert.