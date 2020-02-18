Second man arrested after tourist was attacked, robbed in Brickell

MIAMI – Authorities have arrested a second man in connection to a tourist that was attacked in Miami last month.

Police arrested Jerome Taha on Jan. 17 for his alleged role in the seemingly random attack of a tourist by two men.

The second man, Malcom Foster, was arrested on Jan. 9.

Surveillance footage initially obtained by the victim shows two large men following the tourist near South Miami Avenue and Southwest 11th Street in Miami's Brickell neighborhood.

In the video, the two men approach the victim and one of them punch him, knocking him unconscious.

Shortly after, the men return and go through the victim's pockets, taking cash and an iPhone.

Surveillance video shows two men who robbed a tourist after he was knocked unconscious. (WPLG)

Foster, 26, who surrendered to authorities after seeing himself on the news, is who police said delivered the knockout punch.

Authorities said Taha, 29, was identified by a Miami Beach police officer who had previously arrested him. That officer saw the surveillance footage and contacted Miami police.

Officers arrested Taha after finding him at a scheduled meeting with his probation officer.

During questioning, Taha gave police a full confession of the crime, according to an arrest report.