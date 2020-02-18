82ºF

Storage unit catches fire at Swap Shop in Lauderhill

Tags: Broward County, fire, Lauderhill, Swap Shop fire
Firefighters battle flames at Swap Shop in Lauderhill.
Firefighters battle flames at Swap Shop in Lauderhill. (Lauderhill Fire Rescue)

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – A storage unit caught fire Tuesday afternoon at the Swap Shop in Lauderhill, authorities confirmed.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue officials said no injuries were reported after the incident at 3295 W. Sunrise Blvd.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No other details were immediately released.

