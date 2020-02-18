Storage unit catches fire at Swap Shop in Lauderhill
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – A storage unit caught fire Tuesday afternoon at the Swap Shop in Lauderhill, authorities confirmed.
Lauderhill Fire Rescue officials said no injuries were reported after the incident at 3295 W. Sunrise Blvd.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
No other details were immediately released.
Lauderhill FR units are on scene of a storage unit on fire at the SWAP Shop, 3295 W. Sunrise Blvd. no injuries & cause of fire is under investigation. #workingfire, #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/GZArhuzWWM— LauderhillFDOpsChief (@LHFireOPSChief) February 18, 2020
