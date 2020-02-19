$8,000 reward now offered for information leading to recovery of baby Andrew

DORAL, Fla. – The reward has been increased for information leading to the recovery of a missing baby boy after his mother and two other relatives were killed last month.

Miami-Dade police announced Wednesday that the reward leading to the safe return of Andrew Caballeiro is now up to $8,000.

Baby Andrew has been missing since Jan. 28, the same day three of his family members were found shot to death inside a home on Southwest 187th Avenue.

Police identified the victims as mother Arlety Garcia Valdes, 40, grandmother Isabela Valdes, 60, and great-grandmother Lina Gonzalez, 84.

The boy's father, Ernesto Caballeiro, 49, was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound the next day in Pasco County. Caballeiro was the prime suspect in the triple shooting.

Investigators believe he abducted the newborn baby before driving to Pasco County.

Authorities throughout the state have been searching for baby Andrew.