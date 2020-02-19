Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony helps save life of unconscious motorist

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony is being hailed as a hero after acting quickly to save a motorist's life.

Sheriff Tony was on his way home from work early Tuesday evening, stopped at a red light in Coral Springs.

Once the light turned green, the car in front of Sheriff Tony did not move.

The motorist did not respond when Sheriff Tony honked his horn.

Tony said he felt something was wrong and began to approach the vehicle, quickly realizing that the driver was unconscious.

"I immediately reached across the driver and shifted the transmission into the park position. I checked the driver’s pulse which yielded a negative result. The driver wasn’t breathing and had no pulse," Tony said.

He then proceeded to perform CPR on the driver, who began to breathe and regained a faint pulse.

"While waiting for EMS, I continued to monitor the driver’s condition," Tony said. "I noticed he once again stopped breathing, and I couldn’t find a pulse. Per CPR training protocols, I initiated CPR again. Several more cycles were performed, and the driver started breathing again."

Rescue workers arrived and took the motorist to Broward Health Coral Springs.

He was treated and later released.