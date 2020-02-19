Family, friends of teen cancer fighter shave their heads to show love and support

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A brave South Florida teen is batting a rare form of cancer, but she isn't fighting alone.

Her family is banding together and taking on this challenge in a very special way.

By all accounts, Margot Palma was a normal, thriving and healthy 14-year-old girl. That was until September, when she began to feel pain in her lower back, symptoms that no doctor could seem to figure out.

Four months later came a diagnosis of Ewing's Sarcoma, a rare cancer that affects bone and soft tissue.

Margot quickly began chemo therapy, a treatment that cost the young teen her beautiful hair.

For Valentine's Day, her family gave new meaning to the word love as her mom, dad, cousins and even close friends all shaved their heads to show support and stand with Margot.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with the cost of Margot’s treatments, which can be found by clicking here.