‘Good Massage’ couple arrested on prostitution, money laundering charges

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A couple is facing serious charges after they were arrested as a result of a joint investigation by the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office and the Miami-Dade Police Department into a business authorities said is known as “Good Massage,” but is advertised as “Asia Massage.”

The massage parlor is located at 7337 SW 107th Ave.

Yaoying Lin and Clifford Oxios, both 52, face prostitution-related charges, as well as charges of racketeering and money laundering.

“Having a business act as an active brothel, operating in a local shopping center surrounded by merchants and families, is a serious concern for any resident of this community”, State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said in a statement. “I’m glad that the Miami-Dade Police and my prosecutors have been able to shut this alleged criminal enterprise down.”

According to a news release from the state attorney’s office, Good Massage was the target of four separate onsite undercover operations.

Authorities noted that only men were entering the business and female employees would walk into the spa in “various plainclothes outfits” but change into more revealing outfits once they were inside.

According to the news release, employees offered undercover officers sexual services in exchange for additional payment and would fondle the officers’ genitals.

“Executed search warrants and court-authorized tracking devices provided additional information and evidence including $260,000 in cash and bank accounts through which passed $1.5 million in cash and credit card charges over the span of the business operation,” the news release stated.

Lin and Oxios are charged with the following crimes:

• 1 count – Racketeering, 1st degree felony

• 1 count - Conspiracy to commit racketeering, 1st degree felony

• 1 count - Deriving support from proceeds of prostitution, 2nd degree felony

• 1 count - Unlawful use of 2-way communication, 3rd degree felony

• 1 count - Unlicensed practice of massage, 3rd degree felony

• 2 counts - Money laundering (1 count as a 1st degree and 1 count as a 2nd degree felony)

• 7 counts – Prostitution-related misdemeanors

“Criminal activity such as in this case, negatively affects our neighborhoods and business communities,” Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez said in a statement. “I’m grateful for our partnership with the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office which helps us investigate and prosecute those whose actions disrupt the quality of life of our residents and visitors.”