Man, 22, arrested in connection with fatal stabbing of teen

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A 22-year-old man was arrested on Valentine’s Day in connection with the fatal stabbing of an 18-year-old in Homestead.

Luis Mercado faces a charge of second-degree murder.

According to his arrest report, Mercado stabbed the victim, Edson Ivan Garcia Hernandez several times in the upper torso on Thursday at the Aquarius Trailer Park at 451 SE Eighth St.

Police said Garcia Hernandez told authorities Mercado had stabbed him for no reason.

He was then airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he underwent surgery. He was pronounced dead at 12:16 a.m. Friday, the arrest report stated.

According to the report, Homestead police surrounded Mercado’s home in the trailer park and took him into custody.

Authorities said he refused to speak with detectives without an attorney present.

He was then transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, where he is being held without bond.

The victim’s body was transported to the Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner Department for a postmortem examination.