Man, 22, wanted in connection with shooting that killed woman, injured 2 others

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are searching for a 22-year-old man who they said fatally shot a woman last week and injured the woman’s two adult children.

Akeeme Cordell Brown is wanted on one count of second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree attempted murder.

The triple shooting was reported around 10:30 p.m. Thursday in a parking lot in the 3600 block of Northwest 21st Street in Lauderdale Lakes.

According to authorities, deputies arrived at the scene and found two women and a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Deputies said the mother was pronounced dead at the scene.

The siblings were taken to Broward Health Medical Center.

During the investigation, detectives identified Brown as the suspect and have since issued a warrant for his arrest. A motive for the triple shooting has not been released by detectives.

Authorities said Brown should be considered armed and/or dangerous.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call BSO Detective Kevin Nitsch at 954-321-4876. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. A reward of up to $3,000 is offered for information that leads to an arrest.