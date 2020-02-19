MMA fighter accused of trying to kidnap girl to undergo mental health evaluation

MIAMI – The case of a local MMA fighter who police say attacked officers after allegedly assaulting a father and his young daughter was back in court Wednesday.

A Miami-Dade County judge ultimately decided that Michael Nates, 31, will undergo a mental health evaluation.

In a week, the judge will decide if she will release him on house arrest or place him in a psychiatric institution before his trial.

Nates is now in jail after he spent days in a hospital recovering from his injuries following his Feb. 9 arrest.

Authorities said Nates was in a scuffle with Miami police after he was arrested for allegedly trying to kidnap a little girl and assaulting her father.

According to authorities, the victim, Alex Torres, was walking with his 3-year-old daughter along the 5400 block of Northwest 3rd Avenue in Miami, when Nates approached him and asked if the girl was his daughter.

Authorities said Torres initially ignored Nates, who kept following Torres and his young daughter, asking the same question, and for the girl’s name.

Police said Nates asked Torres, "Are you willing to fight for your daughter."

According to police, Nates somehow caused the girl to fall down, so Torres grabbed her and started running away.

That’s when police said Nates punched Torres and grabbed the girl by the arm, but a witness grabbed the girl back from Nates while he fought with Torres.

Police arrested Nates a short time later.

According to authorities, Nates tried to grab an officer’s gun at the police station and fought with officers.

Police said it took about 12 officers to restrain Nates.

Nates is facing multiple charges including kidnapping, aggravated battery on law enforcement and resisting arrest.