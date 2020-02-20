Workers rupture gas line behind Publix in Deerfield Beach
Multiple businesses evacuated after incident
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Multiple businesses were evacuated Thursday morning after a gas line was ruptured due to an excavation project, authorities confirmed.
The incident was reported around 8 a.m. behind the Publix Supermarket at 1337 S. Military Trail in Deerfield Beach.
Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Michael Kane said businesses at the Sawgrass Promenade shopping center were evacuated after contract workers, who were operating behind the Publix, ruptured the gas line.
“Hazardous Materials teams from Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the scene and quickly secured the leak,” Kane said in an email. “After atmospheric readings were confirmed to be normal and no presence of natural gas detected, workers, patrons and students were allowed to return to their activities.”
Kane said the shopping center was reopened shortly before 9 a.m.
