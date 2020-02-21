Suspected drunken driver arrested in crash that injured Fort Lauderdale police officer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Three people, including a police officer, were injured in a crash Friday morning in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale police Detective Ali Adamson said the officer was conducting a drunken driving investigation on Broward Boulevard about 1:30 a.m. Friday when the officer's cruiser was rear-ended by another vehicle.

The officer and suspected drunken driver were struck by the officer’s car.

Adamson said the driver of the vehicle that struck the officer’s car was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

All three people were taken to Broward Health Medical Center, but their injuries were not life-threatening.

