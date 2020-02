MIAMI – Miami Mayor Francis Suarez announced Monday morning that he is nominating Arthur “Art” Noriega, the chief executive officer of the Miami Parking Authority, as the city manager.

Suarez said Noriega has “a strong expertise” in urban development, “wealth of institutional knowledge" and “close working relationships” with elected officials.

