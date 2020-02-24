Model gets arrested for disorderly intoxication in Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A model who once made headlines for posing for a picture with two police officers while dining topless was arrested Sunday night in Miami-Dade.
Cheyenne Lutek, 25, is facing charges of disorderly intoxication and resisting an officer without violence.
Records show she was at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.
An Instagram user shared a video of the model struggling to get inside a SOBE Wine & Food Festival event.
