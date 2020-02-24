77ºF

Model gets arrested for disorderly intoxication in Miami-Dade

Christina Vazquez, Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Reporter/Producer

Cheyenne Lutek was arrested on Sunday in Miami-Dade.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A model who once made headlines for posing for a picture with two police officers while dining topless was arrested Sunday night in Miami-Dade.

Cheyenne Lutek, 25, is facing charges of disorderly intoxication and resisting an officer without violence.

Records show she was at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

An Instagram user shared a video of the model struggling to get inside a SOBE Wine & Food Festival event.

