Beckham introduces Inter Miami CF soccer team

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – It was a moment, years in the making with soccer star David Beckham debuting the brand-new Inter Miami CF major league soccer team, now just days away from making their debut in their first official regular season match.

“Obviously, it is a very proud moment, just to be here now and get to see the team train for the first time,” said Beckham, co-owner and president of soccer operations for Inter Miami CF.

After kicking off the season Sunday in Los Angeles, the team won’t play its official home game until nearly two weeks later when they take on the Los Angeles Galaxy on March 14 at 2:30 p.m. at a temporary home in Fort Lauderdale, the site of the former Lockhart Stadium. Lockhart will remain the team’s permanent facility when the 25,000 seat soccer specific Miami Freedom Park opens. The prospective launch date for Freedom Park is 2022.

The game comes full circle as Inter Miami faces Beckham’s former club, which is the L.A. Galaxy.

Beckham was also on hand to select the first official team captain, goalkeeper Luis Robles, who Beckham awarded with his armband.

“As I shared with the guys, I’m truly honored and proud to be able to represent the guys in this capacity. I’ll do everything I can to represent them and the club in the best way possible,” said Beckham.

Expectations are riding high for this MLS expansion team, but lead managing owner, Jorge Mas said there is only one goal in mind.

“This is about winning. This isn’t about just bringing a name for marketing and public relations and selling a thousand more jerseys. That’s not the objective. The objective is to win,” said Mas.

