Forget the mask; prepare for possibility of quarantine, coronavirus experts say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – There are no confirmed coronavirus cases in South Florida, but authorities are advising residents to practice good hygiene, which can also prevent the spread of the flu.

Some companies are advising people to avoid nonessential travel overseas. If travel out of the country is necessary, experts say it’s important to be prepared for the possibility of travel disruptions due to the coronavirus and have emergency cash.

Experts say wearing a mask is not necessary if you are not sick. It is really meant to prevent you from spreading disease. Despite their advice, the supply of masks is running low in some stores in South Florida.

Here is a list of essentials people who are under a coronavirus quarantine overseas believe you will need if the virus spreads where you live and authorities force a quarantine:

- A month supply of vital medications, pain killers, decongestants, vitamins

- Stock on a month supply of bottled water, food and snacks

- Stock on toothpaste, shampoo, toilet paper, pet food and litter

- Prepare financially for the possibility of not being able to work outside from home for about a month.

