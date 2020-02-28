Man dies outside government buildings in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A man drove a shooting victim to the Miami Gardens Police Department on Thursday night, but it was too late. Medics pronounced him dead.

According to Officer Carolyn Frazier, a spokeswoman for Miami Gardens, officers found the male victim at the 18600 block of Northwest 27th Avenue, where there is a cluster of government buildings.

“We are unaware of where the actual incident took place,” Frazier said referring to the man who was fatally shot.

Local 10 News sources familiar with the case said the shooting was about a mile away near the corner of Northwest 191st Street and 36th Avenue.

Officers are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

The cluster of local government buildings includes The Miami Gardens City Hall, 18605 NW 27 Ave., the city’s police department, 18611 NW 27 Ave., Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Station 11, 18705 NW 27 Ave., and a Miami-Dade Police Department office at 18806 NW 27 Ave.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Derrick Clemons contributed to this report.