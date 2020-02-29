2 people sought in connection with armed robbery in downtown Hollywood
Police respond to call about armed robbery on Harrison Street
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two people in connection with an armed robbery in downtown Hollywood.
Police said officers responded to a call in the 2000 block of Harrison Street at about 1:30 p.m. Feb. 13 regarding an armed robbery.
The victim said he was approached by two people, at which point one of the alleged suspects produced a firearm and demanded his cellphone, police said. The two were last seen fleeing east from the location.
Police described one of the alleged robbers as a black male who is about 15-19 years old with black hair in twists. Police said he was wearing a yellow T-shirt, black shorts and red shoes.
The other alleged robbery suspect is described by police as a black male who is about 15-19 years old. Police said he was wearing a black hoodie and gray/black torn jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357 (HELP) or 954-967-4411. Police said tipsters can e-mail or text to hollywoodpdtips@hollywoodfl.org, and information can also be given to Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS).
