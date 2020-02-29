2 people sought in connection with armed robbery in downtown Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two people in connection with an armed robbery in downtown Hollywood.

Police said officers responded to a call in the 2000 block of Harrison Street at about 1:30 p.m. Feb. 13 regarding an armed robbery.

The victim said he was approached by two people, at which point one of the alleged suspects produced a firearm and demanded his cellphone, police said. The two were last seen fleeing east from the location.

(Photo courtesy of the Hollywood Police Department.)

Police described one of the alleged robbers as a black male who is about 15-19 years old with black hair in twists. Police said he was wearing a yellow T-shirt, black shorts and red shoes.

The other alleged robbery suspect is described by police as a black male who is about 15-19 years old. Police said he was wearing a black hoodie and gray/black torn jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357 (HELP) or 954-967-4411. Police said tipsters can e-mail or text to hollywoodpdtips@hollywoodfl.org, and information can also be given to Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS).