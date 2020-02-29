Carvalho appears on Good Morning America to discuss Coronavirus preps for Miami-Dade schools

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – School districts across the United States are preparing for a possible outbreak of the Coronavirus, and that includes South Florida.

Saturday morning, Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho appeared on Good Morning America to discuss what's being done under his watch.

In addition to health concerns, there is also the issue of continuing students’ education if they become sick and can’t leave their homes.

"We have hundreds of thousands of personal devices that we can put in the hands of students," Carvalho said. "What that means is, should children be kept at home for whatever reason, it continues a schooling process for them."

Earlier this week, Carvalho held a press conference and said that while preparations are underway, the best thing students and teachers can do is be wary of personal hygiene, and if they are feeling ill, do not come to school/work.

In preparation for the possibility of local detection of #coronavirus, we are prepared to implement, should need warrant it, alternate dismissal of students, reduce large scale student assemblies, while increasing school cleaning cycles. @cdc @MDCPS — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) February 26, 2020

On Friday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that while there are no confirmed cases of Coronavirus in the state, they are monitoring 150 people for the virus.

DeSantis met with Vice President Mike Pence prior to making the announcement. Pence is leading the U.S. task force against the virus.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with Vice President Mike Pence discussing Coronavirus preparations for the state. (WPLG)

“We’re going to make sure that states like Florida, and your local health officials, have the resources to be able to be prepared for any eventuality,” Pence said. “And in the event that this virus spreads more broadly, that the states are able to be compensated.”

According to DeSantis, 15 people tested negative for the virus and four are under investigation.