Humane Society of Broward County’s Walk for the Animals to take place Saturday

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Humane Society of Broward County is hosting its 30th annual Walk for the Animals event.

The annual fundraising event raises money to help support the animals in the organization’s care, as well as help fund the programs and services that are offered.

More than 5,000 people participated in last year’s event and raised more than $615,000.

The Humane Society of Broward County is hoping to beat that number this year, and Local 10 News anchor Jacey Birch is ready to help.

to learn more about the organization's largest annual fundraiser.

The walk will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday at Huizenga Park at 32 E. Las Olas Blvd.

Registration begins at 8 a.m.