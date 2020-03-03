Police investigating triple shooting in Miami

MIAMI – Police in Miami are investigating a triple shooting.

It happened shortly after 7 p.m. in the area of 726 Northwest 70th Street.

According to police, they received a ShotSpotter alert and responded to the location on 70th Street.

After arriving, officers said there were three males suffering from gunshot wounds.

All three victims were shot in the lower extremities.

Police said the men were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.