Local News

Miami-Dade police involved in shooting in southwest Miami-Dade

Officers called to area regarding barricaded subject, authorities say

Miami-Dade police respond to scene of barricaded subject.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police responded to the scene of a barricaded subject in southwest Miami-Dade, which resulted in a police-involved shooting, authorities confirmed Tuesday.

Sky 10 was over the 19800 block of Southwest 180th Avenue as numerous Miami-Dade police officers could be seen in the neighborhood.

Miami-Dade police said the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the police-involved shooting, per standard protocol.

A Local 10 News crew is at the scene working to gather more information.

This is a developing news story. Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.

