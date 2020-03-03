Miami-Dade police involved in shooting in southwest Miami-Dade

Published: March 3, 2020, 9:03 am Updated: March 3, 2020, 10:19 am

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police responded to the scene of a barricaded subject in southwest Miami-Dade, which resulted in a police-involved shooting, authorities confirmed Tuesday.

Sky 10 was over the 19800 block of Southwest 180th Avenue as numerous Miami-Dade police officers could be seen in the neighborhood.

Miami-Dade police said the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the police-involved shooting, per standard protocol.

