Miami-Dade police involved in shooting in southwest Miami-Dade
Officers called to area regarding barricaded subject, authorities say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police responded to the scene of a barricaded subject in southwest Miami-Dade, which resulted in a police-involved shooting, authorities confirmed Tuesday.
Sky 10 was over the 19800 block of Southwest 180th Avenue as numerous Miami-Dade police officers could be seen in the neighborhood.
Miami-Dade police said the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the police-involved shooting, per standard protocol.
A Local 10 News crew is at the scene working to gather more information.
This is a developing news story. Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.
Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.