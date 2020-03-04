Man robs bank in Key West; implies that he has weapon

KEY WEST, Fla. – The FBI is searching for a man who robbed a bank Tuesday in Key West.

The robbery was reported just before 4 p.m. at the Centennial Bank branch located at 701 Whitehead St.

According to FBI spokesman Jim Marshall, the man, who was wearing a hat and sunglasses in an effort to conceal his identity, entered the bank, implied that he had a weapon and demanded money from an employee.

No injuries were reported.

The FBI did not disclose the amount of money taken.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.