After Biden’s Super Tuesday win, Democrats face 2-man race in Florida

MIAMI – Super Tuesday narrowed down the crowded Democratic nomination to rivals Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, who are focusing on their campaigns in Florida, where early voting began on Monday.

Sanders pushed out Elizabeth Warren on Super Tuesday, but she has yet to suspend her campaign. Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard also remains.

Billionaire Mike Bloomberg, who was in Miami-Dade County during Super Tuesday, followed Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar when he suspended his campaign and endorsed Biden.

“I like Joe. I think he’s a decent human being,” Sanders told reporters on Wednesday. “Joe and I have a very different vision for the future of this country.”

Florida is a closed primary election state meaning only registered Democrats can participate in the March 17 two-man race. They will have to choose who is more likely to win against President Donald Trump in the presidential election Nov. 3.

With votes still being counted across the country, The Associated Press has allocated 566 delegates to Biden, 501 to Sanders and 61 to Warren, who dropped out. The ultimate nominee must claim 1,991 delegates, which is a majority of the 3,979 pledged delegates available this primary season.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks at his campaign headquarters, Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Burlington, Vt. (AP Photo/Wilson Ring) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Biden and Sanders are already fighting for the African-American vote in Florida. President Barack Obama hasn’t endorsed Biden, so the Sanders campaign announced three new campaign ads in Florida, including one with Obama praising him.

“He and I have talked about this from the very beginning,” Biden said about Obama’s endorsement during an ABC News interview. “I have to earn this on my own ... the president and I are close friends and I have no doubt that when I win this nomination he will be out there."