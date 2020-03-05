Man arrested after shooting teenager at Tropical Park, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami Gardens man was arrested Thursday, months after he shot an 18-year-old man at Tropical Park, authorities said.

Bryan Hopiher, 21, faces an attempted second-degree murder charge.

According to an arrest warrant, the victim and his 18-year-old girlfriend were in the backseat of her parent’s Toyota Highlander “hooking up” near Shelter 5 when they noticed Hopiher walking back and forth near the SUV.

Seconds later, Hopiher walked up to the SUV and tried to open the driver’s side door, authorities said.

Police said Hopiher then walked around to the passenger side and tried to open the locked door.

“Open up the f***ing door!” Hopiher yelled at the couple, the arrest warrant stated.

Authorities said the boyfriend yelled, “No!” and Hopiher pulled out a gun.

The couple ducked and Hopiher fired one round, shattering the front passenger window, the arrest warrant stated.

Police said the boyfriend was shot in the chest before Hopiher fled the scene.

The victim was taken to Kendall Regional Medical Center and released a couple days later.

Police said doctors were unable to remove the bullet from the victim’s chest.

A witness who had been washing his car in the front yard of his mother-in-law’s home told detectives that he saw a dark red or burgundy Hyundai Elantra with its headlights turned off abruptly make a U-turn to head north on Southwest 87th Avenue.

Authorities said the victim was unable to identify Hopiher in a photo lineup, but Hopiher’s fingerprints were found on the passenger door handle of the Toyota.

Authorities said the Hyundai that was spotted fleeing the scene is registered to a woman who has a child in common with Hopiher.

Police said the woman admitted that she lets Hopiher use her car sometimes but said she had no knowledge that he was involved in a shooting.

Hopiher appeared in court Thursday and was ordered held without bond.