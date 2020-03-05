Man killed in Wynwood shooting had been beating restaurant employee, police say

MIAMI – A man who was fatally shot last month by a restaurant employee in Wynwood had been beating the victim right before he was killed, an arrest warrant obtained Thursday by Local 10 News stated.

According to the warrant, surveillance video shows Jose Trimaine Jose, 28, and Lynwood Walker III, 27, approaching the entrance to the Kush restaurant at 2003 N. Miami Ave. Feb. 7 and an argument ensued between the men and a Kush employee.

Authorities said Walker punched the employee in the face and Jose began grappling with the victim, forcing him to the ground.

The arrest warrant stated that the duo repeatedly punched and kicked the victim.

Walker then shot the employee, the warrant stated.

Lynwood Walker III is accused of being involved in a fatal shooting Feb. 7 in Wynwood. (Florida Department of Corrections)

According to the warrant, the victim grabbed a gun that had fallen out of Jose’s bag and shot Jose.

Jose then ran north on North Miami Avenue before collapsing in front of a bus stop, authorities said.

He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where he died.

Police said Walker fled south on North Miami Avenue and eventually fled to another state. He was eventually apprehended and extradited to Miami.

Authorities said the restaurant employee survived his injuries.

It’s unclear what led to the initial argument between the men.

Walker faces charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.