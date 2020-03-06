Woman fatally shot in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A young woman was fatally shot Friday morning in southwest Miami-Dade, authorities confirmed.

The shooting was reported shortly before 2 a.m. on Jessamine Street.

About six hours later, the victim’s family got the worst news of their lives.

Neighbors told Local 10 News that they were awakened by gunshots and saw the woman’s body in a front lawn covered by a tarp.

“Normally, what do you think when you see a dead body next door to you?” Karan Holton, who lives in the neighborhood, said.

Neighbors said their block often experiences gun violence, as Miami-Dade police officers put up yellow tape and blocked off car and pedestrian traffic.

“It’s a bad area here,” one neighbor said.

Evidence markers could be seen on the street and sidewalk, likely over bullet casings.

Crime scene technicians at the scene took photos and gathered evidence.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.