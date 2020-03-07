Carnival on the Mile draws big crowds despite growing fears of coronavirus in South Florida

MIAMI – One day after the City of Miami officially cancelled this year's Calle Ocho event due to coronavirus concerns, thousands of people headed to Coral Gables for Carnival on the Mile.

This event, like Calle Ocho, is also put on by the Kiwanis Club of Little Havana.

For vendors like Tiffany Santillo, the cancellation of Calle Ocho came as a surprise.

"I was nervous," she said. "But I understand where they're coming from."

Despite the concerns, Santillo said she is determined to make the most out of the situation, while still staying safe.

"We got a ton of hand sanitizers, we're washing, we've got bleach that we're using," she said. "We're bleaching everything."

Click here for the latest stories on the coronavirus.

Those attending the event also tried taking a similar stance, while also remaining vigilant.

"I'm not worried about anything. The most I'd be doing is washing my hands," said Ja'Nelle Simpson, who is visiting from Los Angeles. "I'm definitely not thinking about it. There's so many beautiful displays here, my mind isn't going there at all."

After the city announced its decision to cancel Calle Ocho on Friday, the head of the Kiwanis Club said the loss will undoubtedly affect the organizations many social programs, to the tune of about $500,000.