72ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (954) 364-2526.

72ºF

Local News

Florida Department of Health announced new positive COVID-19 case in Broward County

Tags: Coronavirus
Department of Health reports 2 Coronavirus deaths in Florida
Department of Health reports 2 Coronavirus deaths in Florida

The Florida Department of Health announced Sunday that there is a new positive case for COVID-19 in Broward County.

The Florida Department of Health said the person who tested positive is a 67-year old man who is currently isolated.

For more information on COVID-19 in Florida, visit the state’s website here.

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.