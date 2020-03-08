Vigil held to remember West Park Preparatory School principal killed while crossing street

WEST PARK, Fla. – Dozens of family, friends and loved ones gathered Saturday night just off Hallandale Beach Boulevard near Southwest 40th Avenue to remember the life of Jovan Rembert.

Holding balloons and candles, they shared stories of the man who was well known and loved by many in West Park.

"Jovan was a great friend. Born and raised right here in the city of West Park. One of our community leaders," West Park commissioner Felicia Brunson said.

A makeshift memorial was left standing feet from where Rembert was killed after being hit by a passing car. According to distraught relatives, Rembert had pulled over to help someone involved in a minor accident. As he attempted to cross the street, he was struck and killed by a Dodge Charger.

Local 10 News has learned Rembert was the principal of West Park Preparatory School, located six blocks from where he lost his life.

"Very passionate about children, very passionate about the community, very passionate about his church, just passionate about feeding the homeless," Brunson said.

Local 10 News contacted West Park Preparatory, which issued a statement that read, "Dr. Rembert was an amazing family man, father, minister, principal and friend. He treated all those who he met with compassion and love. As our hearts grieve his loss, we will pull together in prayer while comforting and supporting one another."

“Just a great loss to the community, a great loss to Broward County,” Brunson said.