72ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (954) 364-2526.

72ºF

Local News

Fatal wrong-way wreck shuts down part of Palmetto Expressway

Parker Branton, Reporter

Tags: Traffic, Miami-Dade County, Miami Gardens, wrong-way wreck
The driver of this Mazda was driving the wrong way on the Palmetto Expressway before crashing into another vehicle, authorities said.
The driver of this Mazda was driving the wrong way on the Palmetto Expressway before crashing into another vehicle, authorities said. (WPLG)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A fatal wrong-way wreck shut down part of the Palmetto Expressway Monday morning.

The crash occurred in the area of Northwest 167th Street in Miami Gardens.

Authorities said the driver of a Mazda was heading south in the northbound lanes when the car crashed into a Dodge Ram.

The driver of the Mazda was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver was taken to a hospital. Their condition has not been released.

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.