Fatal wrong-way wreck shuts down part of Palmetto Expressway
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A fatal wrong-way wreck shut down part of the Palmetto Expressway Monday morning.
The crash occurred in the area of Northwest 167th Street in Miami Gardens.
Authorities said the driver of a Mazda was heading south in the northbound lanes when the car crashed into a Dodge Ram.
The driver of the Mazda was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other driver was taken to a hospital. Their condition has not been released.
