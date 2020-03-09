Fatal wrong-way wreck shuts down part of Palmetto Expressway

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A fatal wrong-way wreck shut down part of the Palmetto Expressway Monday morning.

The crash occurred in the area of Northwest 167th Street in Miami Gardens.

Authorities said the driver of a Mazda was heading south in the northbound lanes when the car crashed into a Dodge Ram.

The driver of the Mazda was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver was taken to a hospital. Their condition has not been released.