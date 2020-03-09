Growing coronavirus fears leading to less travelers at airports

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – There is a noticeable change at South Florida's airports as fears over coronavirus continue to spread.

Many airlines are reporting fewer passengers as plans are cancelled or postponed.

This comes as a mandatory 14-day self-isolation has been put in place for anyone returning to the United States from China, Italy, Iran, Japan and South Korea, the latest advisory from the CDC.

Click here for the latest stories on the coronavirus.

Miami is a mecca for international travel as millions of people flow through Miami International Airport every month.

While the coronavirus outbreak has not stopped airport traffic, it has caused many to re-think their trips.

American Airlines has cancelled flights to Milan until April. The city of Milan was shut down by the Italian government.

As the looming threat of coronavirus roars louder in the United States, airports are stepping up their safety protocols and procedures.