Neighbors rush to rescue woman during attempted robbery caught on camera

MIAMI – A violent would-be robbery was caught on camera in Miami.

A crook went after a woman's gold chain and her terrifying screams for help were captured on surveillance footage.

Marta Orozco almost made it from her car to the front door of her home on Saturday, but she didn't know she was being watched.

"I never checked who was behind me because I don't have enemies," she said.

The strange man who was seen on video footage first approached Orozco inquiring about an address, and she told him he was at the wrong house.

A man follows a Miami woman to her home before trying to rob her. (WPLG)

He pretended to leave, but quickly returned.

“When he came back right away, he took my neck(lace in his hand),” Orozco explained. “When I tried to fight, he let me out. He pulled me down and he kicked me and punched me right in my mouth.”

Her screams attracted the attention of several neighbors, some of which ran outside and managed to land a few punches on the thief, who was trying to steal a gold chain from Orozco's neck.

The necklace held special meaning as it was a gift from her daughter.

Neighbors chased the man as he ran to a waiting white Nissan, which sped away.

The assailant didn't get away with a single item, but left Orozco with bruises on her lips, face and neck, as well as some severe back pain from being slammed to the ground.

"If somebody knows that guy, please call the police," she said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.