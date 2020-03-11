Family desperate for answers after woman killed in Homestead hit and run

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – Authorities are continuing to search for a driver after a deadly hit and run crash last month.

On Feb. 1, the Berrios family received the worst news of their lives.

55-year-old Jeanette Berrios, a mother of three, was walking home after work when a driver hit and killed her near the Homestead Air Reserve Base, just after midnight.

Detectives found Berrios dead on Southwest 304th Street near South Dixie Highway. Six weeks later, her grieving family is asking for the public's help in finding the person behind the wheel.

"We are grieving, but we have so much questions," said Christine Sotomayor, Jeanette's niece.

Sotomayor and Jeanette's son, Chris Berrios, spoke to reporters Wednesday alongside other relatives, begging for someone to come forward with information.

"We go to sleep thinking 'Was she alive there? Was she breathing for her life? How did she die?" Chris said.

Miami-Dade police say the vehicle involved was a silver sedan that left the scene without trying to help Berrios.

"If anybody knows any body shops that has the silver car, it’s like a Honda or Acura, please let us now," Chris said.

The Berrios family is praying to get the closure they need in order to move forward in their grieving process.

"If you have morals, if you have any character, if you have self-dignity, if you have self-respect, come forward," Sotomayor said. "Now is the time to step forward and say, 'Listen, I did this, and it was an accident, and this is how it happened' and work from there."

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.