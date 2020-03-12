73ºF

1 dead, 5 injured after driver plows into church event in Miami Gardens

Liane Morejon, Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Reporter/Producer

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Detectives are investigating a fatal crash that left one person dead and five injured in Miami-Gardens.

The driver of a burgundy sports utility vehicle plowed into a crowd on Wednesday afternoon at the Mt Pisgah Seventh-day Adventist Church at 3340 NW 215 St.

Officer Carolyn Frazier, a spokeswoman for the Miami Gardens Police Department, said the people who were injured were picking up donations from a food pantry.

