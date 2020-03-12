Fort Lauderdale St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Festival canceled due to coronavirus

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The coronavirus pandemic has canceled St. Patrick’s Day festivities around the world, including the annual parade and festival in Fort Lauderdale.

The St. Patrick’s Day kickoff event was scheduled for Friday and the parade was expected to happen on Saturday.

The cancellation comes after the Florida Department of Health confirmed Thursday that two more patients in Broward County have tested positive for COVID-19.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST STORIES ON THE CORONAVIRUS.

According to the health department’s news release, one of the new Broward County patients is a 65-year-old man. It is unclear whether his case is travel-related.

Health officials said the second patient is a 61-year-old man. His case is travel-related and is associated with Port Everglades, the news release stated.

There are now seven patients in Broward County who have tested positive for COVID-19.

SIGN UP FOR WPLG CORONAVIRUS NEWSLETTER TO STAY INFORMED ON LATEST UPDATES.

All patients are isolated and will remain isolated until they are cleared by health officials.

According to heath officials, four coronavirus cases are associated with Port Everglades and three of the patients are employed by or connected to Metro Cruise Services.

The health department is asking all individuals who have recently traveled through Port Everglades to contact their county health department or health care provider and to self-isolate for 14 days.