South Florida courthouses take coronavirus precautions

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Broward County Courthouse is making some changes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Security at the courthouse is now wearing sanitation equipment to protect themselves from COVID-19, including gloves and some are wearing masks.

They are also spraying down high-traveled areas with disinfectant as visitors are checked in.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST STORIES ON THE CORONAVIRUS.

Once inside, there are automated signs with information about COVID-19 and how to protect yourself.

“They have increased protocols for cleaning in public areas, hand rails on escalators and buttons in elevators. They have asked us to do additional wipe downs on the door handles,” Chief Judge Jack Tutor said.

Even as defendants faced a judge for bond hearings Friday, where they have been and who they have been in contact with was taken into consideration during the judge’s ruling.

SIGN UP FOR WPLG CORONAVIRUS NEWSLETTER TO STAY INFORMED ON LATEST UPDATES.

One defendant, Marlon Brown, was arrested at Port Everglades for violating an injunction for domestic violence, but was released after information came forward about where he was arrested.

“I am willing to release you on a monetary bond,” the judge told Brown.

The courthouse is also restricting visitors who may have cold or flu-like symptoms, have visited any countries heavily infected with the virus or have recently been self-quarantined.

“We are also working on operations to operate the courthouse in the event it should be shut down. Can we do court hearings through teleconference and other means? Tutor said.

At the civil courthouse in Miami-Dade County, Local 10 News has learned an employee has self-quarantined after experiencing flu-like symptoms. That individual has been tested for COVID-19, and those results are expected by Monday.

At the Metro Justice building, operations were still up and running Friday, but we do expect to have an update on the changes they are making during a press conference scheduled for 4 p.m. Friday.