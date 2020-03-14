Man found with Gillum at South Beach hotel room is openly gay

Democratic party star Andrew Gillum has been married to R. Jai Gillum since 2009. They have survived many challenges, and now their union is enduring questions about what he was doing in a hotel room with an openly gay man.

Gillum, who was born in Miami and was raised in Gainesville, met R. Jai Gillum at Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University in Tallahassee. The couple has two 6-year-old twin girls and a 2-year-old boy.

Had it not been for Aldo Mejias, a 56-year-old unlicensed physician, who lives near Coral Gables, Gillum’s wife would have never found out her husband was at the Mondrian South Beach Hotel alone in a room with Travis Dyson.

In a Rent Men profile, Dyson, 30, identifies himself as a “pornstar performer” and mentions “gay massages.” On social media, he shared sexual videos of himself with a muscular man he identified as his boyfriend.

Mejias told police officers he entrusted his credit card to Dyson, who identifies himself on social media as a registered nurse. Dyson allegedly rented room 1107 about 4 p.m. Thursday at the Mondrian.

Mejias told police officers he arrived to the room about 11 p.m., and he found Dyson with Gillum, 40. He said both Dyson and Gillum were vomiting, and when Dyson collapsed he conducted chest compressions and called 911.

Officers reported finding three small clear plastic baggies containing suspected crystal meth on both the bed and floor of the hotel room.

“Officers then attempted to speak to Mr. Gillum,” the reporting officer wrote. “Mr. Gillum was unable to communicate with officers due to his inebriated state ... Mr. Gillum left the hotel room and returned to his residence.”

Miami Beach Fire Rescue personnel took Dyson to Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach. According to the Miami Beach Police Department, Dyson recovered and was conscious and in stable condition.

Gillum was traveling without his wife and was at the Kimpton EPIC Hotel, a hotel employee said. The posh downtown Miami hotel is steps away from the Icon in Brickell where Dyson told officers he lives.

After the Miami Herald got a hold of the police report exposing the former Tallahassee mayor and Florida Democratic candidate for governor to a scandal, he released a statement to the Miami Herald describing Dylan as a friend.

“I was in Miami last night for a wedding celebration ... While I had too much to drink, I want to be clear that I have never used methamphetamines,” he said in the statement.

The Miami New Times got a hold of Dyson and reported he said, “I personally was not celebrating a wedding. I don’t know if Gillum was in town for a wedding. He did not mention that” adding that he and Gillum have been “friends for a while.”

Gillum, who lives a very public life and is a regular CNN contributor, asked reporters for privacy. The Miami Beach Police Department didn’t make any arrests in relation to the suspected crystal meth.

The incident report MBPD released on Friday went viral with the personal contact information of both Dyson and Mejias. Officers blacked out Gillum’s contact information.