Toilet paper flowing off South Florida shelves with no real explanation why

MIAMI – By now, you've probably seen the empty shelves where toilet paper normally sits in grocery stores.

People are buying it up as they navigate life during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But why toilet paper?

"It's primal," says Dr. Daniel Bober, Chief of Psychiatry at Memorial. "It's something people feel like they can control."

Dr. Bober also explains that it represents what doctors call "the psychology of scarcity." People see others buying it and feel as though they must also buy it before it runs out.

