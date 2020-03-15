Fort Lauderdale dealing with another sewage main break

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The string of sewage main breaks in Fort Lauderdale continues to be a problem.

The latest break happened overnight in the area of Bayview Drive and Northeast 21st Street in the Coral Ridge neighborhood.

Map of the latest Fort Lauderdale sewage main break. (WPLG)

Traffic is being detoured around the area as cleanup and repair work continue.

There have been at least a dozen water or sewer main breaks in Fort Lauderdale since December.

The city has been fined nearly $1.8 million for the series of spills.