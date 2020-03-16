South Florida schools feed students, families in need during coronavirus crisis

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – For a lot of families, the coronavirus creates more problems than just trying to stay healthy.

In fact, many of them will struggle to put food on the table.

That’s why schools in South Florida, including the Miami-Dade County and Broward County School Districts, are doing what they can this week to try and ease that burden by providing free breakfast and lunch to students and their families who need it.

On Monday, Broward County Public School District officials were at nine schools across the county delivering meals, and on Wednesday and Thursday they will be at 11, serving breakfast from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

District officials said it’s the least they can do.

“There are no questions asked -- you show up. We’re not asking for ID’s, driver’s licenses. We’re trying to be here for the entire community,” Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie said.

“Sixty percent of the students in Broward County Schools receive free or reduced lunch, so when school is closed, it is a huge impact on our families that are already struggling,” Broward School Board Vice Chair Dr. Rosalind Osgood said.

Meals will not be served Tuesday or Friday because those were days already scheduled to be days off from school even before the coronavirus outbreak.

Below is a full list of Broward County Schools that are providing free meals to BCPS and their families.

• Boyd Anderson High School

• Blanche Ely High School

• Dillard High School

• Flanagan High School

• Hallandale High School

• Miramar High School

• Nova High School

• Sunrise Middle School

• Taravella High School

• South Broward High School (Wednesday and Thursday only)

• Plantation High School (Wednesday and Thursday only)

Meanwhile, all schools in Miami-Dade County, with the exception of the Ruth K. Broad Bay Harbor K-8 Center, will be providing free meals to students Monday-Friday, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.