Walt Disney World donates excess food inventory amid park, hotel closures

ORLANDO, Fla. – The happiest place on Earth is doing their part to help others during the coronavirus crisis.

Walt Disney World made the unprecedented move to temporarily close down all of its theme parks to focus on the well-being of employees and guests, and now they want to give back to their community.

The Walt Disney World Resort announced they will be donating excess food inventory, like fresh salads, greens and expertly cooked hot items to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida.

Since 1991, the Disney Harvest program has collected excess and unserved food from their locations and delivered it to feeding programs all across Central Florida.

The program collects and distributes more than 823,000 pounds of prepared, unserved food annually and supports Second Harvest’s work by serving more than 40 Orlando-area nonprofits.

In the last year alone, these donations provided 1 million meals to people in need.

“Second Harvest Food Bank is known for their vital work addressing critical food needs in Central Florida, and we know the important role we play in helping to bring meaningful solutions to our community in times of great need,” said Tajiana Ancora-Brown, Director of External Affairs at Walt Disney World Resort.

Disneyland in California will also be donating excess food to local food banks. Both Disney World and Disneyland will remain closed at least until the end of March.