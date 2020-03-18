Second Orthodox rabbi in Surfside tests positive for COVID-19

SURFSIDE, Fla. – A second Orthodox rabbi in Surfside has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Miami Herald first reported.

Bal Harbour Village Mayor Gabriel Groisman confirmed on Twitter that Moshe Gruenstein, who is the rabbi at Young Israel of Bal Harbour in Surfside, tested positive Tuesday night.

“I can confirm that Rabbi Gruenstein of Young Israel of Bal Harbour has also tested ‘presumptive positive’ for COVID-19 this evening,” Groisman wrote. “The Rabbi is doing well and is self-isolating at home at this time.”

Rabbi Sholom Ber Lipskar from The Shul of Bal Harbour sent a letter to his community Saturday night indicating that he had been diagnosed with presumptive COVID-19.

According to Groisman, Lipskar has had one positive test and is waiting for the results of a second test, after which, if positive, the case would be confirmed and not presumptive.

"Anybody that has been in touch with the rabbi during the last 14 days, we're asking them to self-isolate at this time," Groisman said.

He went on to say that anyone who has been in contact with someone they know was around the rabbi should “self-monitor”, which is a defined term by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, meaning their temperature should be taken twice a day, they should be aware of possible symptoms and self-isolate if any of those symptoms become present.

Groisman said he has been self-isolating himself as he has recently interacted with Lipskar.