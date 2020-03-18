Stores temporarily change hours to protect vulnerable citizens

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Stores across the U.S. are temporarily changing their hours amid the coronavirus pandemic to protect our most vulnerable citizens, including the elderly and those with underlying health concerns.

Businesses are also urging customers to order products online and use pickup and delivery options when available.

Below is a list of stores that have temporarily changed their hours:

· Target: Beginning March 18, all stores will close at 9 p.m. The first hour of shopping each Wednesday at stores nationwide will be reserved for vulnerable guests, including those who are elderly or have underlying health concerns.

· Sedano’s: Sedano’s Supermarkets are reserving their opening hour from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. to serve seniors and more vulnerable customers.

· Whole Foods: Starting March 18, all Whole Foods Market stores in the U.S. and Canada will service customers who are 60 and older one hour before opening to the general public.

· Trader Joe’s: All Trader Joe’s stores will be open from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. until further notice.

· Dollar General: All Dollar General stores will reserve their opening hour to serve senior shoppers.

· Walmart: Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets will be open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice.

· Winn-Dixie: All Winn-Dixie stores will close at 9 p.m. until further notice. Stores will also no longer operate self-serve deli bars.

· Publix: All Publix stores will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. until further notice. Pharmacy hours Monday through Saturday are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., with regular hours on Sunday.