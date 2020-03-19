Many South Florida malls close in attempt to stop spread of coronavirus

MIAMI – Numerous malls in South Florida have closed their doors this week in an attempt to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY MALLS:

Miami International Mall announced its stores would be closed until March 29.

“After extensive discussions with federal, state and local officials and in recognition of the need to address the spread of COVID-19, we will be temporarily closed. This measure will take effect from 7 p.m. local time today and will end on March 29,” a statement on the mall’s website read. “The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers and employees are of paramount importance and we are taking this step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community.”

Dolphin Mall remains open but has reduced its hours to 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and noon-6 p.m. on Sunday.

Aventura Mall closed Wednesday and will remain closed until further notice.

The Village at Gulfstream Park remains open, but patrons are encouraged to check specific retailers’ operating hours.

Bal Harbour Shops is closing at 5 p.m. Thursday and will remain closed until further notice.

Southland Mall is operating with regular business hours as of Thursday morning.

Dadeland Mall is closed until March 29.

Westland Mall has reduced its hours from noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday, and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Mall of the Americas is operating with regular business hours as of Thursday morning.

The Falls is closed until March 29.

BROWARD COUNTY MALLS:

Sawgrass Mills is closed until March 29.

Festival Marketplace is operating with regular business hours as of Thursday morning, but all events have been canceled through the end of March. The mall is reviewing all other events through April.

The Shops at Pembroke Gardens has reduced its hours to 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily until March 30. Store and restaurant hours may vary.

The Galleria at Fort Lauderdale is closed until at least March 30.

Pembroke Lakes Mall has reduced hours to noon-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and from noon-6 p.m. on Sunday.