78ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (954) 364-2526.

78ºF

Local News

Florida Keys to shut down to visitors beginning Sunday evening

Amanda Batchelor, Managing Editor

Tags: coronavirus, Monroe County (Florida)
This aerial photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau shows Little Palm Island Resort & Spa off the lower Florida Keys on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. The resort was pummeled by Hurricane Irma Sept. 10, 2017, and after almost 2 1/2 years of planning and major reconstruction is set for a soft reopening Wednesday, March 4, 2020. (Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)
This aerial photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau shows Little Palm Island Resort & Spa off the lower Florida Keys on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. The resort was pummeled by Hurricane Irma Sept. 10, 2017, and after almost 2 1/2 years of planning and major reconstruction is set for a soft reopening Wednesday, March 4, 2020. (Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Keys will be closed to visitors beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday, the Florida Keys News Bureau confirmed Friday.

Government officials concerned about the potential spread of COVID-19 have ordered lodging businesses in Monroe County to temporarily close to new guests.

Long-term renters in vacation homes and R/V parks with contracts of 28 days or more and are presently in the Keys are allowed to stay until the conclusion of their contracts.

Officials said hotels are not permitted to take new reservations at this time.

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author: