Florida Keys to shut down to visitors beginning Sunday evening

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Keys will be closed to visitors beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday, the Florida Keys News Bureau confirmed Friday.

Government officials concerned about the potential spread of COVID-19 have ordered lodging businesses in Monroe County to temporarily close to new guests.

Long-term renters in vacation homes and R/V parks with contracts of 28 days or more and are presently in the Keys are allowed to stay until the conclusion of their contracts.

Officials said hotels are not permitted to take new reservations at this time.