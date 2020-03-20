Monroe County reports first presumptive COVID-19 case

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – Monroe County reported its first presumptive positive COVID-19 case on Thursday night.

The Florida Department of Health confirmed the case of the patient in the Florida Keys is related to travel.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has yet to confirm the case.

Public health officials said that as the availability of testing increases, so will the number of COVID-19 patients.

On Thursday night, the Florida Department of Health reported the CDC confirmed 101 cases in Miami-Dade County and 96 cases in Broward County.

Officials announced a COVID-19 patient died in Duval County raising the number of deaths in Florida to nine.